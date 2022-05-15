HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.64 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Clorox by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.31. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

