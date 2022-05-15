HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

Shares of SWK opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.53 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average is $165.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.