Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

Shares of HGBL opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.55. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Michael Hexner acquired 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $25,186.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 92.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

