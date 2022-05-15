Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share.

Shares of HSDT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

