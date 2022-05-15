Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Short Interest Up 68.1% in April

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

HTA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,869. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 309.52%.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after buying an additional 573,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after buying an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,792,000 after buying an additional 627,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after buying an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

