Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Short Interest Up 68.1% in April

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
HTA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,869. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after buying an additional 573,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after buying an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,792,000 after buying an additional 627,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after buying an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter.
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
