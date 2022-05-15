Head to Head Survey: Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) & Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Comtech Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications $581.70 million 0.56 -$73.48 million ($1.01) -12.10

Tailwind Two Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comtech Telecommunications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tailwind Two Acquisition and Comtech Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Tailwind Two Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.04%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70% Comtech Telecommunications -3.77% 1.72% 0.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tailwind Two Acquisition beats Comtech Telecommunications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point; and small aperture terminals. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power radio frequency microwave amplifiers and related switching control technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

