Head to Head Survey: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) versus VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia and VersaBank are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A VersaBank 23.07% 10.16% 1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and VersaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.29 $6.47 billion N/A N/A VersaBank $75.30 million 3.06 $17.80 million $0.74 11.34

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 1 1 0 2.50 VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than VersaBank.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. VersaBank pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats VersaBank on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. It offers transaction, savings, foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans, and importer finance products. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. As of June 30, 2021, it operated 875 branches and 2,492 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

