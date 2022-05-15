Head to Head Review: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) versus Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Exactus and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exactus and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 128.93 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.27 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Exactus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Charlie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

