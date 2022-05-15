Head-To-Head Contrast: Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) versus Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler 5.10% 29.09% 5.20% Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 6.52% 8.36% 5.34%

This table compares Schaeffler and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $14.39 billion 0.07 -$484.33 million N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.15 billion 1.05 $112.93 million $5.86 15.44

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schaeffler.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Schaeffler and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 2 2 3 0 2.14 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Schaeffler presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Schaeffler’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schaeffler is more favorable than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Risk and Volatility

Schaeffler has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats Schaeffler on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schaeffler (Get Rating)

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems. This division serves customers in the mobility, energy and raw materials, production machinery, aerospace, and industrial distribution. The company has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

