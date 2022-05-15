Head to Head Contrast: Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recon Technology has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Expro Group and Recon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 1.65 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -7.31 Recon Technology $7.42 million 3.44 -$3.54 million N/A N/A

Recon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Recon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -16.28% -1.95% -1.44% Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Expro Group and Recon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Recon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expro Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.16%. Given Expro Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Recon Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Recon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Recon Technology beats Expro Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, including heating furnaces and burner, as well as enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing techniques; and electronic broken-down services to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.