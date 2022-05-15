H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Buys $168,750.00 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,777.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HEES opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,654,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,622,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 927,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2,071.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after buying an additional 789,950 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

