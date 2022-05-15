HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $78,229.37 and approximately $1,560.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

