Gulden Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,621.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $1,621.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00227032 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

