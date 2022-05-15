Guardian Capital LP Trims Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,096 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $25,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $3,735,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,487. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.44%.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.