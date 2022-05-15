Guardian Capital LP Sells 976,446 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976,446 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises 2.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.32% of Manulife Financial worth $117,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 607,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 58,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 7,217,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

