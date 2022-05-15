Guardian Capital LP Sells 90 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.26.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.03. 3,949,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,498. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $280.63 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.