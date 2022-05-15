Guardian Capital LP Sells 740 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.64. 1,492,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.32.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

