Guardian Capital LP Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $64.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,321.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,318. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,196.49 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,570.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,732.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

