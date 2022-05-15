Guardian Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $99,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,228,000 after acquiring an additional 267,387 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 259.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 325,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.91. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.