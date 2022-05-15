Guardian Capital LP Has $382.83 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,263 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 7.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $382,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,032,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 784,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,591. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

