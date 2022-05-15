Guardian Capital LP Has $142.89 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 480,229 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 2.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $142,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

