Guardian Capital LP Cuts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,714 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 9,920,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.70 ($13.37) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.