Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.93. 1,429,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

