Guardian Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

TTE stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 2,482,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,364. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

