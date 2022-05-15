Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $20.08 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 1.9% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

