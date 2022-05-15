Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 3,304,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

