Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $14.02 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.04. 3,254,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.78.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

