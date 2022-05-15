Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $10.36 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,879 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 405,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,819. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

