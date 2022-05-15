Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of SIM stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $621.33 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.