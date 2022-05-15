Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMBOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

BMBOY opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

