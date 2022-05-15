GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $289.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 2.84.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

