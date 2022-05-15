Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.90

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.90 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 158.50 ($1.95). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.91), with a volume of 7,581,220 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Greencoat UK Wind from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
