Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after acquiring an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

