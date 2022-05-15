Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Up 46.4% in April

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the April 15th total of 847,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,422. The company has a market cap of $541.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.85%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

