Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ IUSS opened at $34.04 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

