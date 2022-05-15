Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

RY opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.