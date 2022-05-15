Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Valero Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

VLO opened at $124.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

