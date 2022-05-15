Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $615.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $806.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.05 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

