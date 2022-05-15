Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

