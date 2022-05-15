Good Life Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $51.57 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

