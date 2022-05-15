Good Life Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,938,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

TMO opened at $541.42 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $563.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.02. The company has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.