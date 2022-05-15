Good Life Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $120.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $135.20. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.