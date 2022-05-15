Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $95.37 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

