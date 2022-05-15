Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 45,547 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $155,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.31. 1,557,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

