Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 124,894 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Keysight Technologies worth $157,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.67. 960,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

