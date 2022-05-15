Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332,835 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 7.68% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $187,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 141,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of FEZ traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 7,188,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,662. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.