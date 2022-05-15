Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $174.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.04% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $174,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 110,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares during the period.
Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,185,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,500,985. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.