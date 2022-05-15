Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $174.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.04% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $174,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 110,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,185,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,500,985. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

