Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $160.46 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,326 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.81% of Saia worth $160,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Saia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Saia by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Saia by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Saia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.46.

Saia stock traded up $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.05. The company had a trading volume of 681,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,094. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.93.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Saia’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

