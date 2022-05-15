Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,069,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,549 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Otis Worldwide worth $180,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 101,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 466,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 74.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,575. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

