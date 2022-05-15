Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 163,630 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Ameren worth $169,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.11. 1,413,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

